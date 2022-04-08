New event in FUT 22 Ultimate Team available now, and only until April 22nd, the update FUT Captains.

FUT Captains is a celebration of the greatest captains in world football, both past and present, and contains some historical content for the first time ever.

Among the flags available, some captains who have made the history of Italian football such as Antonio Di Natale, Lorenzo Insigne and Diego Milito.

There will be a series of releases starting with Team 1, available from Friday 8 April with 11 Captains, four of which will be Heroes Captainsconsidered “Rare Players”.

As usual, you should expect lots of themed SBCs, Achievements and updates. In the meantime, enjoy team 1, now available in packages.

FUT Captains Team 1:

Stay on this page for all the updates on the event that will arrive in the next few days!