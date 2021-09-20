After a few days of long wait EA has officially unveiled the scores of the top 100 players of FIFA 22, which were posted in groups by the day, making it a recurring appointment. The values ​​will be incredibly useful for the Ultimate Team mode, which will allow you to create the best team for online matches.

Last week the top 22 were posted, where it was possible to see the decline in position of Cristiano Ronaldo, news that made football fans talk a lot. The famous player is now officially third in position, while Lionel Messi remains first, with his total value of 93, a score that makes him only at the top of this ranking.

The first 11 have a total value equal to or greater than 90, going even further to underline how the top positions all have incredibly good players, coming from various teams. It is also interesting to note that not everyone is just attackers or defenders, just think of number 7 Jan Oblak, goalkeeper of Atletico Madrid and the Slovenian national team.

Many of these teams they will also continue to have their own official name, except for some cases, including Italian ones, in which the name has been completely changed due to agreements signed with other games. Despite this FIFA 22 continues to surprise thanks to the incredible number of teams present, its modalities and visual form, also expanded thanks to the use of Hypermotion.

The lowest places they see players with a total overall of 84, who managed for a short time to enter the Olympus of the best, including our Nicolo Barella, Inter midfielder and recent European champion with the national team. The entire list, including details regarding the individual values ​​and the possibility of making comparisons, is available on the official site IT’S AT.

The scores of the top 100 players of FIFA 22 have therefore been officially unveiled, just over a week after its release, scheduled for October 1st.