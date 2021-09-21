The news on FIFA 22 which has recently presented the official soundtrack, with more than 100 songs from artists around the world, with a new record for the songs available. The entire soundtrack is also already available on various streaming services, so you can listen to it for free at any time and on most devices.

After the arrival of the scores regarding the 100 best players, EA unveils the soundtrack of the game, with a total of 122 songs by artists from 27 nations, so as to emphasize even more international. This huge amount of songs makes the soundtrack the biggest yet, promising a variety of genres and sounds.

A part of these tracks will accompany users inside the game while the Volta modes, which we told you about some time ago, they will have a separate song section, always included in the 122 tracks. In this way there will be the simple embarrassment of the choice for the soundtrack, so as to be able to create as much difference in sound as possible.

The general idea, as also reported on the official website, it is precisely that of being able to connect remote countries together, who share the same passion for football. The rhythms are the most varied and touch almost every genre, so that any type of user can be happy, from anywhere in the world.

🔊 Maximum volume for the 🎶 Soundtrack 🎶 of # FIFA22 122 songs by artists from 27 countries. Here is the greatest FIFA soundtrack ever 👉 https://t.co/ye7sOZaLJc #PoweredByFootball #VOLTAFootball – EA SPORTS FIFA ITA (@EA_FIFA_Italia) September 20, 2021

A distinction was also made among the tracks used in Career and Ultimate Team modes, with a more uplifting pace, which helps concentration and attention to detail. For the Volta modes, on the other hand, the choice fell on underground and street sounds, which further emphasize the spectacle and style of the players.

The soundtrack of FIFA 22 is already available on Spotify, Deezer or Apple Music, so you can reach any type of user on any type of platform.