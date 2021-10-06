Just a few days ago FIFA 22 It was officially launched around the world and users have already been enjoying setting up their first Ultimate Team squad or creating their own club in Career Mode, one of the big news this year. However, it does not escape anyone that a premiere of this size usually requires adjustments and corrections and that is precisely what EA Sports has done now. And is that now FIFA 22 receives its first update with changes to goalkeepers and defense, among many other aspects that have been retouched and that you can see in great detail through the official forums of the game.
In the case of goalkeepers, EA Sports has chosen to reduce the effectiveness of goalkeepers on long corner kick shots and to add animations in situations where goalkeepers stopped shots on set. Both tweaks should help make goalkeeping behavior more realistic now. The main change that affects the defense has to do with the behavior of the defensive line when defending a counterattack as a result of a corner in favor. Now the defenses they should act more logically and mark the attackers more closely rather than offering them avoidable spaces.
FIFA 22 analysis
Last but not least, the referees They have also been modified in multiple aspects, now conceding more fouls for ground-level entrances outside the areas and being more benevolent with certain contacts and entrances within the area. Arms contacts will also now be less punished outside the area. Remember that FIFA 22 is already available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms and that the EA Sports video game has been well received, especially considering what has happened with the launch of eFootball 2022.
