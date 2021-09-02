The last part of the year – especially September – is usually the time when the big video game publishing companies begin to launch their most anticipated titles for Xbox, Playstation and PC. This 2022 comes the advance of the FIFA 22 and confirmations of eFootball and NBA 2K22; in addition to other games with Pokemon as protagonists, Tales of Arise, Sonic Colors or the classic Devil 2.

In the world of virtual football and esports, the Electronic Arts game FIFA 22 always awakens expectations among his millions of fans. Although its worldwide release is scheduled for October 1, however, those who sign up for the EA Play monthly subscription service They will be able to enjoy it already on September 22nd and those who pre-order the “Ultimate Edition” will do so from the 27th.

FIFA 22 will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia and PC (through Origin and Steam) and is guaranteed to be the “most realistic and immersive experience in the world” thanks to the new technology generation HyperMotion, plus other new features in all game modes: Career, Volta, Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs.

eFootball, the new PES 2022, is also due out in late September.

The great rival of the EA Sports game, eFootball, will also be from the game this month. Konami, its developer, confirmed this Thursday that on September 30 will be available for free download on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and PC. Of course, it will only have 9 teams available and some playable aspects will not be incorporated until later

The other great title in the sport on consoles and PC that goes on sale this month is NBA 2K22. With Luka doncic as the protagonist of the cover, the new installment of the Official video game of the NBA and WNBA It will be available September 10 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.



Slovenian Luka Doncic on the covers of NBA 2k22.

The world of motorsports is also represented this month with WRC 10, the new installment of the rally racing saga by KT Racing and Nacon for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Switch; and Hot Wheels Unleashed about this popular toy car brand.

Too there will be options for boxing fans with Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, based on the boxing movies of Believe.

The rest of the releases

September will also be a month of great classics, the most important Sonic Colors: Ultimate, a new version of this title that came out in 2010 And that now comes completely revised and with notable improvements from day 7 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the birth of the popular SEGA blue hedgehog.



WarioWare: Get it together.

Inside the universe Super Mario Bros, now emerges a game of his great enemy: WarioWare: Get it together, a fun title full of microgames in which action and entertainment are guaranteed. It leaves on the 10th exclusively for Nintendo switch.

Another important title will be the new fully remastered edition of the great action role-playing classic, Diablo 2: Resurrected, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and PC (comes out on the 23rd) and also the version for mobile devices of Pokémon Unite, which will be released on the 22nd.



Pokémon Unite, the new thing about virtual creatures on the Nintendo Switch. (Nintendo)

They also highlight Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC (day 24); The Medium, a psychological horror video game for PS5, Xbox Series and PC (day 3); New World, the online multiplayer role-playing game from Amazon Game Studios for PC (Day 28); and Tales of Arise, the new installment of this popular Bandai saga for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC (day 10).

These are the most important releases that it has reserved for the month of September, but they are not the only ones, since this month more than twenty more video games also hit the market, not counting those considered “indie” (independent) and many other less relevance.

Deathloop It is an action and first-person shooter title that will have a particular version on the PlayStation 5; Fire commander will allow the player to lead a team of firefighters; Aragami 2, the sequel to this stealth action adventure

In addition, Tails of iron it is a side-scrolling role-playing game (RPG); Nexomon, another RPG with classic-style turn-based combat; or World War Z: Aftermath, a cooperative zombie shooter and second part of World War Z./em>. All of these games will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC (and some on Switch).

The list continues with the action adventure title of Lost Judgment, Tails of iron, Darksiders III, BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, Lost in Random and Ghostrunner; Away: The Survival Series, inspired by nature documentaries; other role-playing games such as Astia Ascending or Kitaria fables.



I Am Fish, the exclusive adventure for Microsoft consoles and PC.

Not forgetting other exclusives for Sony consoles: FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, Kena: Bridge of Spiritis (both for PS5 and PS4, plus PC), and Death Stranding Director’s Cut (only for PS5).

In the console fight, Microsoft with its Xbox Series X / S and One will come out I Am Fish and Sable; while for the Switch laptop: Bravely Default II, Gamedec, Eastward, Ni No Kuni II: Rise of a Kingdom Prince’s Edition, and In Sound Mind, a psychological horror action adventure that will also be released on PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

