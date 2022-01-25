Discounts of more than 70% on a large selection of titles to celebrate the Year of the Water Tiger.

The celebration of lunar new year has more and more impact on the industry, from video game events to juicy game deals. This time it is Xbox who comes to tempt us with a good string of titles with discounts of more than 70% among which are some of the best-selling and most popular in the catalog of their consoles.

We have regular blockbusters like FIFA 22, NBA 2K22 and Call of Duty Vanguard, as well as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Battlefield 2042 or Resident Evil 8 Village. The list is huge, with hundreds of games and among them, lots of news. We know that 2022 is loaded with games, but it seems that Xbox wants to make us fill our library even more.

If you want to take a look at the list of games included in the Lunar New Year offers, you can do it directly from your console store or from Xbox website. In any case, we leave you a small selection with some of the games More popular among those who meet great discounts:

