Thanks in fact to the excellent performances of the duo composed of Oliver / Mattias and thanks to the sporting merits obtained by the Prinsipe / Cosimo team, Mkers is thethe only team in the world to have succeeded in the enterprise of leading two different teams to qualification in the Top 32 of the Team of The Season Cup from FIFA 22, which will be held between 29 April to 1 May 2022 in London.

This is a historic event as it makes the Mkers team the first in the world of Esport linked to FIFA 22 to reach a similar milestone.

This milestone was possible, as well as thanks to the victories obtained by Oliver and Mattias, also due to the successes of Prisipe and Cosimo accrued during this year. The two veterans, who have several years of experience behind them, have in fact distinguished themselves on numerous occasions.

Prinsipe got noticed with the historic victory in the tournament FIFA eClub World Cup in FIFA 21, while Cosimo for having participated in three editions of the European qualifiers from FIFA 21, finishing in second place and finishing in sixth place in the seasonal ranking.

Diego Hicham, Esport manager of Mkers, in a press release said the following:

This extraordinary result is the fruit of a shrewd roster-building strategy. We knew of the existence of a new 2vs2 circuit, so we decided to create the Optolle / Oliboli team thanks to the experience gained in the Swedish national team and their bond of friendship and game synergy. We chose the Italians as Masters and the Swedish duo for the qualifiers, convinced that they could qualify without problems. And so it was.

For the uninitiated, Mkers is the most important Italian export company. Founded in February 2017, over the last two years important investors such as Daniele De Rossi, Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Parolo, Federico Peluso, Vlad Chiriches, Sergio Floccari and Boost Heroes have contributed to the growth of the company. Mkers, from May 2021, is the first joint stock company in the Italian export sector.