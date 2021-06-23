Finally, the demo, or rather beta, of FIFA 22 for PlayStation 5, with a weight which for the memory at your disposal could turn out to be an indigestible pinch. As you read, take the opportunity to throw away some headlines in your backlog: trust me, the extra space will serve you.

We do not doubt that some of you have already taken into account the possibility of often finding yourself with water in your throat. There next-gen it thrives on ray-tracing and more frames per second than your eyeballs can capture, so it’s only natural that amidst so many frills you lack room for maneuver every other day as well.

So the question is the same: what is the weight of the beta of FIFA 22 on PS Store? The answer would be very welcome with a full game, perhaps a little less since we are talking about a simple beta. We don’t want to delay any longer.

Dear readers, get ready to throw nearly 40 gigabytes of pulped software. Only then will you be able to taste a slice of realistic football simulation. In exchange for twenty indies, then, you will have an entire football field in which to test what the game has to offer.

Despite our sardonic tone used so far, in reality Electronic Arts’ ambition is more than commendable. Already FIFA 21 gave way to a father to be moved by the sight of his son, tragically torn from life fifteen years ago, digitally brought to adulthood to raise awareness among young people against the use of edged weapons.

Despite that, the saga is not doing very well. After having given Juventus the much more negligible name of Piemonte Calcio for reasons of rights, now the historical rival Konami has stolen from the American publisher the agreements with another Italian team, none other than theAtalanta.

These continuous power games remind us how much the videogame medium is growing and transcending its original boundaries. The opposing series, PES, has been able to seal an agreement with one of the longest-lived Italian teams, and now the Naples at first it enjoys an unsuspected financial ally.