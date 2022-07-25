For some years now, in every edition of FIFA, women’s football has always been present and FIFA 22, the latest chapter in the series, was no exception. The sad fact is that only 4% of the players in the EA Sports home football simulator have played with the national women’s football teams..

A data, as mentioned, sad and which shows that the road to go for equality of male and female football, especially in the mind of the public, is still long. There is, however, a very important issue to underline: with the women’s national teams it is only possible to play friendly matches. Once the curiosity is exhausted, therefore, there is not much else to do.

In FIFA 23 the music will not change, apart from the possibility of playing the Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand, although starting from this year all the teams and relative squads of the women’s teams of the English Premier Ligue will be present and of the French Ligue One, the best women’s soccer leagues around the world right now. In addition, for the first time in history, a female soccer player will be on the cover of the game, keeping company with PSG star Kilyan Mbappe.

We are talking about Sam Kerr, Australian footballer in force at Chelsea, a London team and militant, as mentioned, in the Premier Ligue. The intention to focus on soccer in pink sauce is there, but not too much: these teams, in fact, cannot be used to play a Career and female players will not be present in FIFA Ultimate Team.

More space, therefore, only for friendlies. Are we sure, therefore, that it is the players’ fault if they use the women’s teams very little? Let’s say EA Sports has its big share of responsibility.