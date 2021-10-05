FIFA 22 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch he’s getting his firsts reviews, all brutally negative. In reality there are not very many, but the published ones do not get 20% of the overall vote. The reason for the slating is very simple to explain: for the umpteenth time EA has re-released on the Nintendo Switch the exact same game of the previous year, only with updated databases.

Considering that a simple name update, for an already old version, still costs the full price, let’s say that the votes are more than deserved. In fact, it has been since FIFA 19 that the game has not been renewed at all, so much so that for the reviews, continuing on this path is a real insult to the owners of the Nintendo console.

Is it possible that in all this time, there has been no way to review it in some features (consider that it is a port of one of the latest editions released on Xbox 360 … so to speak) or to renew it a bit? Yet on the Nintendo Switch it does not sell badly. Of course, so the gain is certainly greater, given the zero investment in development.

IGN – 20/100

Nintendo Life – 20/100

For information on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S versions of FIFA 22, read our review.