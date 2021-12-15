GTA V refuses to step down from a top full of familiar faces for the month of Black Friday.

We are in the final stretch of the year and the most important time for the commercial performance of video games, already in the middle of the Christmas season, we have left behind one of the most powerful months in terms of sales of the year, November, with a Black friday which has left us many celebrations, such as Nintendo, achieving the best month of November in Spain since the launch of Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl complete the podiumWith regard to video game sales, EA’s soccer simulator wins again in a top full of bestselling franchises. We expected a good commercial performance from the most popular Game Freak saga and it has not failed, occupying the second and third places of the top with Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl respectively.

The fireproof GTA V follows closely behindThe fireproof GTA V he follows them closely, in a game that does not brake for many years to come. The top is closed by Call of Duty Vanguard, which despite having underperformed in this installment, continues to maintain impressive numbers, the dance classic, Just Dance 2022 and Animal Crossing New Horizons, which has already become the second best-selling Nintendo Switch game.

The 10 best-selling video games in Spain in November

1. FIFA 22 (PS4)

2. Shiny Diamond Pokémon for Nintendo Switch

3. Shimmering Pearl Pokémon for Nintendo Switch

4. Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 4

5. FIFA 22: Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch

6. Call of Duty: Vanguard for PlayStation 4

7. Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch

8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch

9. Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch

10. Call of Duty: Vanguard for PlayStation 5

The other great success of Nintendo in this top has been Mario Party Superstars, which remains among the ten best sellers during the month following its launch. The list has been provided by the Spanish Association of Videogames (AEVI). If you want to know more about the great protagonist of this month of November, remember that you have our analysis of FIFA 22 available.

