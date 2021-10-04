Although it can be considered one of the biggest launches of the year, FIFA 22 A strong downward trend continues for the franchise as far as UK retail is concerned.

FIFA 22 launch week boxed sales fell by more than 35% compared to FIFA 21, which in turn has decreased by more than 42% compared to FIFA 20.

This is based on physical game sales figures provided by GfK.

This does not mean that FIFA has performed poorly. In fact, last year, FIFA 21 launch download sales increased 31% from the previous year. We will see the download performance for FIFA 22 later when the GSD rankings are released.

It’s worth noting that FIFA tends to decline during the early years of the new consoles, with consumers split across two generations of hardware.

41% of FIFA 22 sales occurred on PS4, 27% on Xbox One, 23% on PS5, 5% on Nintendo Switch and 4% on Xbox Series S and X.

It means last week’s number 1, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, obviously drops to position number 2. But it was still a good week for Mario Kart, which recorded a 15% increase in sales week over week. It is the third consecutive week of sales growth for Nintendo’s game.

At n.3 there is the new entry Sonic Colors Ultimate. 53% of sales took place on Nintendo Switch, 32% on PS4 and 15% on Xbox One. The Sega game holds off Hot Wheels Unleashed to position 4. Milestone’s racing title performed better on PS5, which accounted for 39% of sales. 27% of Hot Wheels sales occurred on Switch, 14% on PS4, 11% on Xbox One and 8% on Xbox Series X and S.

More PS5 consoles were released in retail last week, which caused an increase in sales for games developed by Sony on the platform. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is at number 6 after a 165% increase in sales e Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart back in the rankings at number 11 thanks to a peak in sales of 321%. Also Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut back in the rankings (at number 19) after a 134% increase in sales.

Lost Judgment dropped from position # 4 to # 40 after a 76% drop in sales, while Death Stranding: Director’s Cut has completely disappeared from the charts.

The recent Deathloop drops to number 12 after a 41% drop in sales.

Here is GfK’s top ten for the week ending October 2, 2021:

FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Sonic Colors Ultimate Hot Wheels Unleashed Minecraft (Switch) Spider-Man: Miles Morales Animal Crossing: New Horizons F1 2021 Grand Theft Auto 5 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Source: Gamesindustry.biz.