FIFA 22 the initiative resumes today FUT Captains with a mini-release of the Team 1 which includes two Commanders and a Hero Captain, to be precise:

The best-selling game in Italy in 2021, FIFA 22 therefore continues to involve its many users, in this case celebrating the football’s greatest captains internationally, from current athletes to the stars of the past.

FUT Captains Team 1 made its debut on April 8th and will cycle through the launch of new themed content in the packages from FIFA Ultimate Team.

FIFA 22, the mini-release of FUT Captains Team 1

Born in 1985, Mario Gomez ended his career in 2020 after playing for four seasons with Bayern Munich and two seasons with Fiorentina. He was also an important member of the German national team.

Liam Cooper he is instead a footballer still in activity, who holds the position of central defender in Leeds United. Scottish, 188 centimeters by 73 kg, he also plays in the national team.

Koke, aka Jorge Resurrección Merodio, is a Spanish midfielder of Atletico Madrid. Born in 1992, he joined the national team playing from the Under 16 to the Under 21, in the Olympic division and finally in the senior national team.