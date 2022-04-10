Today, Sunday 10 April 2022, a mini-release of Team 1 will be launched containing two Captains it’s a Hero Captain for FIFA 22. The famous football simulator continues to be enriched with new content, and the latest of this is the new FUT Captainswhich introduces legendary captains who have made football history, both in the past and in the present.

As revealed in recent days, among the historical captains that will be introduced in this new update we find players who have become famous in Seria A as Diego Militoformer Inter player, Antonio Di Nataleformer Udinese player, Lorenzo Insignecurrent captain of Napoli, and Fabio Quagliarellacurrent captain of Sampdoria.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, on Sunday 10 April 2022 a mini-release of Team 1 will be launched, that is Liam Cooper And Kokeboth Captain, and Mario Gomez, whose rarity will be Hero Captain. Below you can find a complete table of the mini-release:

Player Name Rarity Nationality Club League POS Batching Mario Gomez Hero Captain Germany Hero Bundesliga 1. ST Team 1 Mini Liam Cooper Captain Scotland Leeds United Premier League 5. CB Team 1 Mini Koke Captain Spain Atlético de Madrid LaLiga 3. CM Team 1 Mini

As it says the official website of EAthe Captains of the FUT Captains update of FIFA 22 “are special upgraded versions of some FUT Heroes who have served as captain or deputy captain during their careers“.

Unlike the basic FUT Hero version “all FUT Hero Captains will have improved stats, a new profile story based on their time as captain, a new visuals and a new dynamic image“. As a result, the FUT Hero Captains “they will replace their base FUT Hero version, but only for the period of availability in packs“.

FIFA 22 is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia