Fifa 22: EA confirms hacking and account theft of elite players

Several leaks have revealed the possible premiere date.
The soccer video game has become the new target of cybercriminals.
January 12, 2022, 11:28 AM
The video game studio Electronic Arts (EA) denounced that some players of Fifa 22, a popular soccer video game, have suffered in recent weeks an attempted theft campaign of their accounts.
Hacks affect some 50 elite gamers. According to EA, through a series of social engineering techniques such as ‘phishing’, the attackers manage to “exploit a human error within the Fifa 22 customer experience team”.
After doing this hack, they are left with access to the profile of the players, whose victims are mostly high-profile gamers.
“We are currently working to identify the rightful account owners to restore access to their accounts and the content they contain, and affected players should expect a response from our team shortly,” EA explained.
