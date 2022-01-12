Fifa 22: EA confirms hacking and account theft of elite players

The video game studio Electronic Arts (EA) denounced that some players of Fifa 22, a popular soccer video game, have suffered in recent weeks an attempted theft campaign of their accounts.

Hacks affect some 50 elite gamers. According to EA, through a series of social engineering techniques such as ‘phishing’, the attackers manage to “exploit a human error within the Fifa 22 customer experience team”.

After doing this hack, they are left with access to the profile of the players, whose victims are mostly high-profile gamers.

“We are currently working to identify the rightful account owners to restore access to their accounts and the content they contain, and affected players should expect a response from our team shortly,” EA explained.

TIME