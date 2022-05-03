It was in the air, and finally Electronic Arts has officially announced plans for a cross-play test with the intention of fully introducing it in FIFA 22. This feature, for now, will involve players of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and Stadia.

The test will currently be limited to Season and Friendly online modes only, and will allow you to play together with a friend or opponent in multiplayer independent of the platform used. Great news for anyone who is a fan of this football game, coupled with the fact that not only will the game be included in the free PlayStation Plus titles for the month of May, but it is also available on Xbox Gamepass Ultimate.

An image, shared directly by EA in today’s announcement, showed a screen that allows you to disable cross-play mode should you decide to do so. Cross-play will be an option that will be included in the game settings, and which you can then activate or deactivate as you wish.

Electronic Arts has released instructions on this to activate cross-play mode, which will therefore not be active by default. If you wish to play cross-play with a friend, you will be given the option in the game menu to add a friend, based on the account name or the console you are using to access the game.

In May, a rumor circulated which anticipated cross-play support on FIFA 23, unfortunately for all Electronic Arts itself did not add further comments on the matter, remaining silent. However, today’s release suggests that EA is working to make, if possible, the cross-play functionality available at the launch of FIFA 23.

EA’s intention seems to want to introduce, in the future, this cross-play mode also to PlayStation 4, Xbox-One, and PC users, in order to allow them too to be able to join and play FIFA 22 all together.