FIFA 22 has joined the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, so if you are a service subscriber you can get started download the sports game thanks to the EA Play subscription included in this version of the Game Pass.

So from today you can enjoy FIFA 22 if you have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and in case you are not, you can always try it for the first month for 1 euroyou just have to go on the official website.

The new iteration made by EA Sports will put you at a better artificial intelligence when it comes to goalkeepers, not to mention the modified ball physics etincreasingly simulative attics.

Also, getting the sports title into the Xbox service right now may also be a response to the game’s arrival on PlayStation Plus, which will happen in May.

As for the EA Play subscription, included in the Game Pass, it is a service that will give you access to a series of games signed by Electronic Arts and has a monthly cost of € 3.99 or yearly of € 29.99. Of course, it won’t just grant you access to titles, but also exclusive discounts and free trials of upcoming titles.

While Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for Xbox and PC consoles at a price of 12.99 euros per month, there is also a version of the service only for those who prefer to have fun on the mouse and keyboard platform, PC Game Pass, which costs slightly less: in fact it is only 9.99 euros.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also allows you to try out games on Day One, like the new title made by Bethesda and coming in November. Yes, we are talking about Starfield. Plus, every single first party game is available right out of the box, like Halo Infinite. And Activision titles will probably also enter the scene very soononce the acquisition by Microsoft is closed.