As in previous months Prime Gaming has a new wave of free titles and content for its affiliates, especially highlighting what will be available for FIFA 22 Y Lost Ark.

FIFA 22 will be part of Prime Gaming in February 2022.

As in the past, the selection of games is very diverse. Among them are Stellaris, Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey, As Far As The Eye, Double Kick Heroes Y great goal! football league, which are very varied proposals.

Prime Gaming will have free Stellaris, Double Kick Heroes and more

From February 1, the titles mentioned above will be free to download. stellaris is a space exploration strategy title, with alien worlds and species.

As to Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey is a survival simulator where players manage a group, food and equipment, as well as dealing with moral dilemmas. As Far As The Eye, on the other hand, is a roguelike turn-based focused on resource management.

Win up to $50 thousand pesos in the Gamers Unite FIFA 22 Tournament Powered by Infinitum

Double Kick Heroes, is a game where hordes of zombies are eliminated by traveling on the road through 24 levels; Y great goal! football league is an arcade football title.

amazon also reminds players that January 31 is the last chance to claim Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Total War: Warhammer, World War Z: Aftermath, Two Point Hospital, WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Y Abandon Ship via Prime Gaming.

There is also free content for games already available

Other titles that can still be downloaded are In Other Waters, Paper Beast – Folded Edition Y Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered.

As part of the celebration of the departure of Lost Ark there is exclusive content for members of Prime.

Among them the item of battle-pack with a Crystaline Aura, Amethyst Shard Pack and a Battle Chest Bundle. You can enjoy this game for free from January 11 or play it early.

That is through the Founder’s Pack from Lost Ark, and it would be from February 8. At Prime Gaming there are also offers. The players of Rainbow Six Extraction can claim a Rubicon Phase Bundle, containing an exclusive helmet and uniform for all 18 operators.

those who have FIFA 22 they can get the Prime Gaming Pack 4 that brings 7x Gold Rare Players, 2×82 OVR Player Picks, 12x Rare Consumables and 1x Salah Player Loan.

More content is available from Prime Gaming of titles like New World, Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Blankos, Fall Guys, Lords Mobile, Roblox, Two Point Hospital and more. visit gaming.amazon.com to see the full list.

