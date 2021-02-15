The winning record of Anders Vejrgang, the young prodigy of the FIFA 21 video game, has finally come to an end. With 15 years and a prominent future on the global esports scene, the Dane failed to maintain this Sunday the number of 535 games won consecutively.

The player representing the team RB Leipzig esports became a sensation in the last months of 2020 and the entire FIFA community was watching its exploits. In fact, due to his young age, he still cannot officially compete in the Global Series tournaments organized by EA Sports.

Anders managed to make history little by little, with his first 300 victories he had already made a name for himself among all virtual football fans. Although just last week he reached 500 victories in an unprecedented event in Ultimate team, the type of video game that allows you to build a team full of stars from different nations, leagues and even have “legends” such as Pelé, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff or Eusebio, among others

Since last October 23, this 15-year-old Dane has stacked consecutive victories until reaching the record of 535 games in the competitive FUT Champions mode, the toughest and most competitive in the game. During each weekend a maximum number of 30 wins can be achieved.

The game was broadcast by Vejrgang himself on his channel on the streaming platform Twitch. Before more than 60 thousand spectators, the 15-year-old Dane lost in the middle of Valentine’s Day by a bulky 5-1, although three of his opponent Black United’s goals were scored late in the game as he was looking for a draw.

“A record for history, but each streak must come to an end,” published the official account of the German club RB Leipzig on the social network Twitter.

It’s a huge loss, but it doesn’t diminish Vejrgang’s incredible achievement of playing at such a high level every weekend since FIFA 21 launched in October 2020. Vejrgang holds the world record for winning streak in FIFA 21: FUT Champions.

Anders Vejrgang cannot move on to professionalism until he is 16 years old.

Anders Vejrgang is currently unable to play in official EA FIFA tournaments until he is 16 years old, however He is already considered the best player in the world and a prodigy in FIFA 21.

And fans of the most popular soccer video game on the planet know it: He has more than half a million followers on Twitch, more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, more than 91,000 subscribers on YouTube and almost 90,000 followers on Twitter.

Despite having lost his record, this young Dane has already achieved great success unthinkable by many professionals on the scene and in the world of FIFA electronic sports. Now he will only have to demonstrate in the big tournaments – and for money – his full potential.

An Argentine champion in FIFA 21

The duo of Matías Bonanno and his coach Fernando “Bolt0k” Calvo on Playstation 4 achieved a new success in the FIFA 21 video game for KRÜ Esports, Sergio “Kun” Agüero’s team.

Bonanno beat Brazilian Paulo Neto, the Atlanta United FC player, in the final by 5 to 2 and thus won the championship in the third qualifying stage of the FIFA 21 Global Series South America.

Matías Bonanno won the third qualifying stage of the FIFA 21 Global Series South America.

With this victory, Bonanno obtained a prize of USD 10,000 and 800 points towards the qualification to the FIFA eWorld Cup, establishing itself at the top of the South American ranking on PlayStation.

While, Valentine Mazzaluppo, also from KRÜ, took second place in the qualifier on Xbox One with his coach Juan Manuel González. In the final he fell to the Brazilian Resende, Inter player, who won 5 to 1.

This second place finish earned Mazzaluppo a cash prize of USD 3,500 and 540 points for the FIFA 21 Global Series rankings.

