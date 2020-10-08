The release phase of FIFA 21 is currently underway, pre-orderers are already playing, normal buyers start at the weekend. In line with this, some player values have been adjusted to the predecessor, so that a few ratings have changed at Schalke. There is an overview of the current figures, with the respective potential in brackets.
Ralf Fährmann, who returned to Schalke 04 after a year, had to lose one point in the rating, which means it is 77 – a standard process. The opposite is the case with the loaned Frederik Rönnow: He climbs up one point.
Salif Sané has to lose a rating point despite his strong performance and statistics from last year. Defense colleague Ozan Kabak remains the same, but gets a minimally improved potential. Above all, Matija Nastasic has to accept a worse value, it drops by three to 77.
In Schalke’s midfield, Amine Harit is a loser from the comparison with the previous year’s values. Both in the overall rating and in terms of potential, he loses noticeably. Suat Serdar stays the same and Nabil Bentaleb also has to give up a point value.
Returning Mark Uth takes a small step back as does Benito Raman. In general, the Schalke offensive looked anything but good over the past few months, which also explains the weaker ratings.
Leave a Reply