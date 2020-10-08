At FIFA 21, Hertha BSC is guaranteed to be one of the most popular teams in the Bundesliga this year, after all, the old lady has upgraded a lot this summer. We show the new ratings of the Hertha stars. The respective potential of the player is given in brackets.
With Schwolow, a new regular goalkeeper came to BSC this summer, who is also a (small) upgrade to the previous one, Jarstein, in FIFA 21. Schwolow is also the best-rated Herthan in the video game.
In defense, the players don’t take too much. Boyata is slightly ahead with 77 points, but in principle you can call up any defender in FIFA 21 without having to accept major losses.
With Guendouzi and Tousart, there were two top-class players for Hertha’s midfield, but the two new stars are not yet overly rated on FIFA 21. There is more to come in the future.
The Hertha stars cavort in the attack at FIFA 21. With Cunha, Piatek and Cordoba, three strikers have a 78 rating, making them the best Berliners in the game behind Schwolow.
