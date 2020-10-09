At FIFA 21, FC Barcelona is one of the best teams in the game with five stars and will therefore enjoy great popularity among gamers. In the following overview you can see the new ratings of the Barça stars, in brackets the respective potential.
Not only in real life, but also in FIFA 21, MAtS is one of the best goalkeepers ever. Equipped with a 90 rating, he only has to let Jan Oblak (91) go first.
At FIFA 20, Piqué was still rated 88 points, now he’s two points down. Nevertheless, the defender remains – along with Jordi Alba – Barcelona’s best defender at FIFA 21.
Barça’s heart has always been the midfield. Busquets is also the Catalans’ top-rated midfielder at FIFA 21, de Jong and Pjanic “only” have 85 points.
No surprise: with a 93 rating, Messi is the best player in FIFA 21 and of course the go-to-guy. Together with Griezmann and Dembélé, the superstar forms a strong attacking trio – Ansu Fati is surprisingly rated worse than newcomer Trincao.
