FIFA 21 is here – and Chelsea are guaranteed to be one of the most popular teams in the classic game (especially after their transfer offensive this summer). We show the new ratings of the Chelsea stars; the potential of the players is given in the brackets.
After a number of bucks, Kepa gambled away his credit at Stamford Bridge – Mendy is now the new number one. At FIFA 21, the newcomer is rated significantly worse than the Spaniard.
The blues have also increased in defense: Silva and Chilwell are a clear upgrade for the squad. With an 85 rating (alongside other players), the Brazilian is also directly the second strongest player in the Londoners’ FIFA21 squad.
The strongest player at Chelsea is Kanté with an 88 rating. Behind it comes Havertz, who above all has huge potential. Kovacic and Jorginho can also be played with an 83 each without hesitation.
Werner and Ziyech are the two new offensive stars and accordingly also the highest rated. Pulisic’s rating of only a meager 81 points surprised negatively – EA probably didn’t really look at it.
