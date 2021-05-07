After the wait, it is finally Available FIFA 21 on Xbox Game Pass via EA Play, after the games announced for Xbox Game Pass hit the service. It took more hours to arrive and with good reason, because this game did not properly reach Microsoft’s flagship service. The truth is that although FIFA 21 is already available on Xbox Game Pass, it is through EA Play and it is something that must not be lost sight of, to understand how fabulous this agreement with EA is.
FIFA 21 is a great addition for EA Play subscribers. The FIFA series is wildly popular. And also potentially very lucrative for EA. Electronic Arts said in its most recent financial report that its strong quarterly results were driven by the superior performance of live services in Ultimate Team and Apex Legends. So the fact that FIFA 21 is available on Xbox Game Pass is a way for these earnings to grow.
Outlast 2 and two other games now available on Xbox Game Pass
EA Play members will also have access to exclusive FIFA 21 content which includes in-game challenges and rewards, FIFA Ultimate Team kits, Volta Football gear, and a seasonal XP boost at the start of each FUT season. During the month of May, subscribers will also be able to obtain a Volta Squad Boost with the Groundbreaker Trent Alexander-Arnold and the Liverpool FC Apparel Set, in addition to 3,500 Volta Coins.
Xbox internal analysis of the Last of Us Part 2 revealed
Of course, the great news is now available FIFA 21 on Xbox Game Pass already confirmed by Microsoft. Since the entry-level EA Play was added to Xbox Game Pass for PC in March at no additional cost, the idea of having Xbox Game Pass has become quite a fantastic deal for gamers who aren’t obsessed with the concept of ownership. . Can you see her Complete list of EA Play games included in Xbox Game Pass.
