At the beginning of this month of April, Electronic Arts surprised users with an announcement of the most important for the market leading football saga, confirming that FIFA 21 would come to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through EA Play soon, although without confirming specific date.

Yesterday we informed you of some of the games that will reach Microsoft’s subscription service in the month of May, among which was FIFA 21, although without knowing when the specific day of their arrival would be. Now, thanks to the official Twitter account of Xbox Game Pass UK we know what the date FIFA 21 will hit Xbox Game Pass.

The date on which FIFA 21 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass is confirmed

As we can see in the post of the account, The date on which FIFA 21 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play will be next May 6. In this way, lovers of the beautiful game will have the possibility of enjoying the two most important football titles that currently exist, since eFootbal PES 2021 has also been available on the service for several months.

As for the Electronic Arts saga, Xbox Game Pass subscribers, who already exceed 23 million, have the possibility of playing FIFA 20 today, but starting next May 6th They will be able to make the leap to the first title that has an update for new generation consoles.

Therefore, if you want to enjoy FIFA 21 with your Xbox Game Pass subscription, stay tuned for next Thursday.