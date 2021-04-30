FIFA 21 hits EA Play and, by extension, Xbox Game Pass on 6th May, EA has announced.

EA Play members get the game then on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC.

EA Play is part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass on PC, so if you subscribe to either you’ll get FIFA 21.

We know about a few other games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May. Velen Studios’ upcoming team-based dodgebrawl title Knockout City is free for all EA Play members when it launches on 21st May, and enters Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC day and date.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced Dragon Quest Builders 2 is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S via backwards compatibility, and PC and Xbox Game Pass (console, cloud, and PC) on 4th May. As an Xbox Play Anywhere title, you can play Dragon Quest Builders 2 on Xbox and PC with shared saved progress and achievements.