After more than six months of competition, the best Argentine players from the video game FIFA 21 will face each other starting this Thursday in the decisive instance of the Global Series in South America, which will award $ 300,000 in prizes, and will be the scale prior to World FIFAe World Cup.

The competition, the largest of FIFA 21 in the region, will celebrate its playoffs from June 24 to 27 and will be produced again by Professional Video Game League (MEDIAPRO Group) with the support of the owner of the game, Electronic Arts (EA).

Between the months of November and May, the FIFA 21 Global Series in South America played five qualifying tournaments on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles to decide the 48 players to complete the main draw of the playoffs (32 on PlayStation 4 and 16 on Xbox One).

Each of these tournaments featured open participation from all verified players from FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Champions, the internal video game competition that takes place every weekend, who reside in South America.

How the final stage will be played

The playoffs of the competition will take place on Thursday 24 and Friday 25 with the first rounds of Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and will conclude on Saturday 26 (Xbox One) and Sunday 27 June (PlayStation 4) with the decisive games of each platform.

The highest ranked players at the end of the playoffs will split the cash prize. The best four of PlayStation 4 and the two finalists of Xbox OneIn addition, they will receive a direct ticket to the FIFAe World Cup, the grand final of the FIFA 21 Global Series.

Matías Bonanno, a KRÜ Esports player, was part of the Argentine FIFA 21 team.

The regional finals of the Global Series South America will feature the best FIFA 21 players from Argentina, such as Matias Bonanno, player of the KRÜ Esports team of Sergio “Kun” Agüero. three-time champion of qualifying tournaments on PlayStation 4.

A repeated figure in this class of events is Gonzalo Nicolás “Nicolas99fc” Villalba, representative of the FC Basel 1893 club in the video game and champion of the second tournament, but on the Xbox console. The player is the second Argentine in the ranking of those who earned the most money with esports, according to data from the esportsearnings site.



Nicolás Villalba, the player representing FC Basel, will try to qualify for the FIFA 21 World Cup.

Valentin Mazzalupo, also from KRÜ Esports, he accessed this instance on the Xbox One console when he finished on Wednesday 8-2 to the Brazilian Baldo, he fell 6-0 against the Brazilian GabrielPn and 3-1 against the Brazilian Felipe. However, forced to win both, he beat Brazilians Rampazzo and Vini 4-1 and 5-3, respectively.

On the other hand, four Argentine players were left on the road. On PS4, Carlos “CharlyHuman” Eyebrows finished 2-3 and Sebastian Perez Luoni he said goodbye without victories. On Xbox, Santino Ombrella, of the 9z team, closed his participation with a record of 1-3 and Diego González said goodbye without victories.

The rest of the classifieds

In addition to Argentina, Brazil will feature renowned players from the FIFA 21 scene, such as Pedro Henrique “Resende” Resende, representative of Inter Milan and two-time champion in the Xbox One qualifying tournaments; and Paulo Roberto “Paulo Neto” Xavier, Atlanta United player on PlayStation 4, among many others.

However, Uruguay, Peru, Chile and Ecuador will also have representation in the playoffs of the Global Series South America.

