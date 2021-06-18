Two years after EA described the FIFA series loot boxes as “surprise mechanics“, The publisher seems to have finally done it reverse in this sense. EA has indeed announced that from today it will be possible to see what’s inside the packages of FIFA 21 before purchasing them for the Festival of FUTball Ultimate Team Pack.

With an ever-increasing number of lawsuits that label buying loot boxes as gamble and charities publishing research to prove such links, it was surely only a matter of time before EA gave in.

EA has therefore added the ability to see inside packs in FIFA 21 with a named system Ultimate Team Preview Pack. This system will then allow the user to decide whether it is worth investing their virtual currency or not.

However, to prevent users from abusing this possibility, once they have viewed the contents in preview, the package and others of the same type they will be placed in an update timer.

👀 See before you decide with Time-Limited FUT Preview Packs. Learn how they work 👉 https://t.co/Q6dpn7WZva pic.twitter.com/9dXzJDHII7 – EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 18, 2021

During that period (equal to over 20 hours, according to the examples shown by the EA itself), you will no longer be able to view other previews, but will still purchase the previously scanned package.

It is also worth noting that EA in the disclaimer adds the following:

We are constantly striving to improve the FIFA experience for everyone, so this article may become outdated as we make changes to keep our game fun for everyone.

We don’t know what this phrase means, but it’s likely based on user feedback this new feature may undergo changes in the near future.

In any case, this is certainly an important change as regards the management of FIFA in-game purchases, albeit the son of the numerous controversies and lawsuits against the loot box system, often used by users not yet of age.