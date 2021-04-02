The joining Xbox Game Pass with EA Play was greeted with great enthusiasm by Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on November 10 with the launch of Xbox Series X | S. Although, after several delays, about a month ago, EA Play joined Xbox Game Pass PC at no cost, which once and for all allowed PC users to enjoy a large catalog of the best Electronic Arts titles such as Star Wars, Mass Effect, Battlefield or The Sims among many others. In the case of FIFA, we have learned that FIFA 21 Coming to Xbox Game Pass with EA Play Coming Soon.

Although, a few weeks ago many EA games were in the Microsoft Store under the code name Rosebud, which indicated their imminent launch on PC. Among them was the new installment of FIFA, giving us clues that sooner or later it would arrive on Xbox and PC thanks to the Electronic Arts service. If we remember something, FIFA 20 joined the service between the months of April and May, but now, thanks to the EA official website, we have discovered that FIFA 21 Coming to Xbox Game Pass with EA Play in May. We remind you that NHL 21 is also coming to Xbox Game Pass with EA Play in April.

Get ready to win as the best. EA SPORTS FIFA 21 is coming to The Play List in May, and that means EA Play members like you can discover new ways to join forces and express yourself both on the street and in the stadium. With the Frostbite engine, FIFA 21 reaches another dimension with a gameplay more realistic than ever, a more immersive career mode as you seek glory in major competitions such as the UEFA Champions League or CONMEBOL Libertadores.

Get FIFA 21 for Xbox One before the launch of FIFA 22 and get FIFA 21 for Xbox Series X | S for free. All progress you make and content you purchase in FIFA Ultimate Team and VOLTA FOOTBALL will carry over.