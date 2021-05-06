After the May games were announced for Xbox Game Pass, they are FIFA 21 and two other games available on Xbox Game Pass. Players will be able to enjoy FIFA 21 through EA Play as well as Outlast 2 and Steep directly on Xbox Game Pass. With these games on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s flagship service catalog continues to strengthen to offer a much more complete and diverse experience than any other service on the market. You can see the list of all the games available on the service.
This is the list of games available from today on Xbox Game Pass:
FIFA 21 (EA PLAY) – May 6th
Outlast 2 – May 6th
Steep – May 6th
Without a doubt, Microsoft has scored many points with its fans for having included EA PLAY within its service, allowing its users can play titles like FIFA 21 from the service without paying more. Those who are just coming to Xbox, once they acquire their subscription will have access to more than 300 games in Xbox Game Pass. If you add to this that Free To Play games now do not require Gold on Xbox, Xbox consoles have become the best place to play.
The other games already announced this month will arrive on May 13, including Final Fantasy X / X-2 and Red Dead Online. And since May 3Dragon Quest Builders 2 is also available, a game that was exclusive to Switch and came directly to Xbox Game Pass.
