We are entering a new month and with this we must attend to the arrival of the new games that are offered in the different Microsoft subscription services. You can now access the first Games with Gold in May, and the games that would arrive on Xbox Game Pass in May remained to be solved. The wait is over, at least to know the first shipment, where FIFA 21 and Red Dead Online stand out among Xbox Game Pass games.
As usual, Xbox Wire It is the medium where the arrival of the first games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in May has been announced. Many are attentive to May 6, when FIFA 21 becomes part of The Vault, from EA Play, which is accessible to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers.
Now, it is not only FIFA 21 that has been confirmed, but up to 8 games that will be part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog on its different platforms. Among them, some that had already been discovered previously, such as Dragon Quest Builders 2. It is worth noting the arrival of Psychonauts, the original, in what may be the prelude to the launch of Psychonauts 2, which are still in the air.
Based on official information, these are the 9 games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of May.
Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Xbox and PC) – May 4
FIFA 21 (Xbox and PC) EA Play – May 6
Outlast 2 (Cloud, Xbox and PC) ID @ Xbox – May 6
Steep (Cloud and Xbox) – May 6
Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster (Xbox and PC) – May 13
Just Cause 4: Reloaded (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – May 13
Psychonauts (Cloud, Xbox and PC) – May 13
Red Dead Online (Cloud and Xbox) – May 13
Remnant: From the Ashes (PC) – May 13
As usual in these types of publications, information has also been added about the new Xbox Game Pass Quests and the benefits for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers with the Xbox Game Pass Perks. In fact, it has been confirmed that subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can access 4 months of Spotify Premium at no additional cost, thus closing the speculation that today woke us up in the morning.
Likewise, the games that will leave the Xbox Game Pass service on May 15 have been confirmed, which had already been advanced days ago. Now it’s time to wait for the days to go by, those games are enabled and we confirm more games to reach Xbox Game Pass this month.
Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published.SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
