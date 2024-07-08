In an exciting development of the Copa America and the Euro Cup, the most outstanding teams have emerged to compete in the semi-finals after intense quarter-finals. In addition, the latest report has been published FIFA ranking, which allows us to analyze how many teams in the top 15 world have advanced at least to this crucial stage of the continental tournaments.

According to the criteria of

Starting from the bottom, Mexico, which is ranked 15th in the FIFA rankings, Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the group stage of the Copa América, after an inconsistent performance against Venezuela and Ecuador. Uruguay, in 14th place, had a brilliant performance by going through as perfect leader of his group and advancing to the quarterfinals in the Copa América.

The 12th position is shared by two teams: Morocco, which does not belong to UEFA or CONMEBOL and therefore did not compete in these tournaments, and Colombia, which surprised by beating Brazil in the group stage and advancing to the quarterfinals in the Copa América.

The United States, ranked 11th, said goodbye in the group stage of the Copa América, facing tough rivals such as Uruguay and Panama. Italy, ranked 10th, They finished second in their group at the European Championships but were eliminated by Switzerland in the round of 16.

Croatia, ranked 9th, had a difficult group with Spain and Italy at the Euro Cup, managing to get through as one of the best third-placed teams but being eliminated in the round of 16. Spain, in 8th place, shone by getting through their group at the Euro Cup with a perfect score and advancing to the quarter-finals.

Netherlands, ranked 7th, advanced as the best third-placed team in the Euro Cup after facing Austria and France in the group and then beating Romania in the round of 16. Portugal, in 6th place, advanced as winners of their group at the European Championship and beat Slovenia in the round of 16 in a thrilling match that was decided on penalties.

England, the team in 5th place, They finished second in their group at the European Championship and managed to advance to the quarter-finals by beating Slovakia in a dramatic match. Brazil, in 4th place, finished second in their group at the Copa América and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Belgium, in 3rd place, They finished second in their group at the European Championships and faced France in the round of 16, a match that was widely criticised for its lack of excitement and action. France, in 2nd place, They also advanced as runners-up in their group at the European Championships, beaten by Austria, and then defeated Belgium in the round of 16 to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Finally, in the 1st place in the FIFA ranking, Argentina dominated their group at the Copa América and advanced to the quarterfinals with authority.

Of the top 15 teams in the FIFA rankings, nine have managed to reach at least the quarter-finals of the Copa América or the Euro Cup, standing out for their performance and determination in these prestigious continental tournaments. Football fans are eagerly awaiting the exciting semi-finals that will determine who will be the finalists in both tournaments. We invite you to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Felipe Ceron on their social networks to learn more about these topics: