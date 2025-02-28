A luxury vest, first Argentine roast catering, bands playing on a stage mounted on the island of a giant pool, drones flying over the party, beer, wine and chicha to Mansalva … the Sarao that the Sarao that the Paranoid mice They set up last Saturday in … Las Rozas to celebrate the start of their farewell tour in Spain was like a trip to the most glamorous times of the industry, an exit gun with the fair point of Obscenity Rockstar to close a race with so much scatter that would give for a biopic of two rhombuses.

It was also a “because I use it” well deserved after surviving forty years giving it hard to rock’n’roll. “There comes a time when you see that no woman under twenty falls in love with a type of sixty -two … unless she has a lot of money,” jokes its leader Juan Sebastián Gutiérrez, known as ‘Juanse’. «We have been coming to Spain since 2000, and this moment is very exciting. The best of these forty years has been the coexistence between us, and the worst, the coexistence between us (laughs). So we hope this tour is … pure chaos ».

Before the question of whether this farewell tour, called ‘Last ceremony’, will actually be a cover for the master plan to separate and return with renewed cache, juan laughs and responds with unusual sincerity in his guild. «You will always speculate with that, because what has done that we stay together all this time have been the desire to play, and that is still there. We were always some ‘outsiders’ of the ‘Show Business’, and that is what drives us, which gives us enthusiasm to go on tour. All this is actually a way to start over zero with a new approach ».

Another issue is “the possibility of recording again, which goes through giving relevance to what we have already done,” says Juanse, pointing out that “it is worth reflecting on it because the public has been renewing.” Hence, to begin with, they will record several concerts of this tour for later disc publication.

The origin of the history of paranoid mice dates back to October 14, 1983, when Juanse (voice and rhythmic guitar), Pablo Memi (bass), Pablo Cano (first guitar) and Rubén Quiroga (drums) began rehearsing in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Devoto. Its raw sound of flagrant Estonian ancestry did not fit into the interests of the great recordings at that time, but at the beginning of the nineties the sky began to open before them, first when signed by Sony, and then when the mythical Andrew Loog Oldham, the discoverer and manager of the very Rolling Stones, worked with them on the album ‘Fieras lunatos’ It allowed to include the melody of ‘(i can’t get no) satisfaction’, interpolated in the theme ‘Wah wah’.

That opened the tap of the connections with their satanic majesty: in November 1992 they talked the X-Pepenive Winos de Keith Richardsin 1993 they recorded ‘Made in Memphis’ with Mick Taylor, guitarist of the Stones in the early 70s, and in 1995 they opened the five Rolling shows at the River stadium.

It was then that they could finally hold equal to their heroes, “but without putting us heavy fans,” says Juanse. «We were playing snooker, and I won the game to Keith although I had no idea how it was played. Suddenly he began to put a horrible face, that’s why I realized that I was losing!

In the 21st century things changed a lot for rock, but they never stopped being faithful. “Now there are many new artists and many new genres, and as the only sovereign is the public, and not the recordings, only time will say whether they are good or not,” says Juanse. They have already overcome that test, they only have to enjoy the end of the journey.

Dates in Spain:

24/2 – Barcelona (Razzmatazz)

27/2 – Valencia (Moon Sala)

01/3 – Malaga (La Trinchera)

03/3 – Bilbao (Santana 27)

07/3 – Mallorca (it’s grery)

11/3 – Madrid (La Riviera)

On this tour they will be accompanied by Lust, powerful hard rock band formed in Buenos Aires in 2006 by composer and producer Matt Houdini, who has worked with figures such as Nick Oliveri (Kyuss, Queens of the Stone Age), Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal) and Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction).