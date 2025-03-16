The empire built by Ismael Beiro blurred because of alleged debts that could make it lose all its properties. As reported And now Sonsoles A few weeks ago, the first winner in the story of Big Brother would have contracted a new debt of 150,000 euros with a real estate.

Following this information, a team of Party This weekend went to Cadiz, the hometown of the former consistant, where he managed to talk to his mother, who denies all the accusations.

However, according to the same program, one of the homes in your name has a mortgage of 380,000 euros and several administrative embargoes for non -payment to the Treasury. A story that is repeated with Another home that was acquired in 2020 and that two years later the Treasury ordered its embargo for a debt exceeding 270,000 euros.

In addition, according to Telecinco space, Ismael Beiro would have been linked to 13 companies of different kinds. “It will have left more than 15,000 or 18,000 euros,” explained what would be one of his former worders. “I had a problem, which is paying me in installments. I did not pay you on payroll, I paid you in hand, in black. I paid you for hours, at 3.80 the time. ”

”I could see their messages claiming money, he gave them longI contacted other people, but that money has not been returned. “Silvia Alamo, editor of the displaced program to Cádiz.

‘Many of them insist every time they see him, but They do not want to make a formal complaint because they consider that the amount is not so big As if it is worth getting into a complaint, ” he finished off the reporter.