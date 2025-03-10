Litingo It broke out against the press, in a tense match with a team of Partythe same program that, minutes before, had brought to light the content of the singer’s audio talking badly from Jessica Bueno, his ex -partner.

A program reporter located the artist and his family through the streets of Seville. Then, the tense moment occurred. When asked about the controversy, Litingo is exceeded and comments: “Please stop recording. My mother is crying“

The model, her already ex -partner, listened to some audios of the artist in Friday! talking about her and her children. Although these words were not made public, Jessica’s reaction was enough: “Do you know this is recorded?”

“We were supposed to love each other, I’m in shock. How could he talk about me and my children? A person who loves you does not do that, I will never talk badly about him. It hurts because he knows how I had a great time, it was my best friend, my relief. What hurts most is that I speak of my children. I have not given him reasons to be angry with me, “said the Sevillian in tears.

This Sunday, Party He revealed the content of these audios. According to Omar Suárez, they were some audios recorded by a neighborso it is not any betrayal of someone close to the artist.





“In this conversation between the mother and Lithingo, he begins to talk about that breakdown with Jessica and, at that time, according to the words that come to us, What Litingo tells the mother is that it has been very bad“said the journalist.

When the singer tells this, “What the mother does is take advantage of the situation and get with Jessica“.” He says that he has not been able to value his son and there is one thing that especially hurts Jessica of what he listens and that Litingo considers that she, say, consent to her children a lot, as the education she is giving her … “, explained the collaborator.