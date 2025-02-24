In the midst of the scandal that has meant the conversations of Joaquín Sánchez with the exactriz porn Claudia Bavel, Party got the Explicit image of the former Betis player who has gone viral these days on social networks.

And not only that, but after having been priming the subject throughout the program, The Telecinco space decided to broadcast it late in the afternoon.

This is a photo of the former soccer player, completely naked, celebrating after a match. The viral image is touring social networks and reactions have been multiple.

Also among the collaborators of the program. Yes indeed, Its intimate parts were pixelated with a peanut. ” You have been very generous to pixelar it, ” they said, laughing, the gatherings of Emma García.

” It must be clarified that We were amazedbut in reality it is without peanut, ” Omar Suárez clarified. For his part, Ana Luque put humor to the matter: ” That peanut does not correspond. ”