Representatives of unions with voting power in the Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) rescheduled for January 16th an extraordinary meeting that will discuss the management of the organization’s president, Joshua Gomes da Silva🇧🇷 Previously, it was scheduled for December 21.

O Power360 found that the 2nd call notice should be published on Sunday (Dec.18, 2022). The decision is a reaction to the announcement made by the president of Fiesp, who scheduled the associates’ assembly for the same date in January.

Dissatisfaction is part of the consequences of a conflict in recent months between industry leaders and Josué’s management, which began in 2021.

On October 21, representatives of 78 unions submitted a request to call an assembly to assess the continuity of the businessman in the presidency of the federation. The request was rejected by Josué at a board meeting. He claimed lack of justifications for the summons.

The meeting had a conflicting tone, including a formal complaint by members of the Women’s Superior Council against the speeches of Synésio Batista, president of Sindibrinquedos, who supports Josué. The council members allege that Synésio would have been misogynistic in statements given during the meeting.

“Not” the ministry

Joshua declined the invitation of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), to head the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade from 2023.

The president of Fiesp had been invited on the morning of Wednesday (14.10), when the two met at the hotel where the future head of the Executive is staying in Brasília. At the time, the businessman asked for time to think.