They criticize the president of the industrial federation for failing to schedule a meeting and say they can do it on their own

Representatives of 86 unions out of the 106 that have voting power at Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) rescheduled an extraordinary assembly for December 21 to discuss the conduct of the federation’s president, Josué Gomes da Silva. He did not schedule for Monday (Dec. 12) a general meeting that had been requested by the same 86 unions.

The meeting could decide on Josué’s departure from office. Now, at the extraordinary meeting, the president of Fiesp is still at risk of being removed from the federation’s command.

The decision is the outcome of a conflict between industry leaders and the president of Fiesp. Representatives of 78 unions submitted a request to call an assembly on October 21. But at a board meeting on November 7, Josué said that the protocol document lacked justifications.

The board meeting was contentious. There was even a formal complaint by members of the Higher Women’s Council against statements made by a union president who supported Josué. Board members considered the speech misogynistic.

QUOTED TO BE MINISTER

As found the Power360, the son of former vice-president José Alencar is quoted to head the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. Josué has a positive image in the market in São Paulo, despite problems with industry leaders in charge of Fiesp.

Josué has already said that he would accept the invitation to join the next government.

REPUDIATION

In the new communication of 24 November, which the Power360 had access, union representatives say “repudiate” the obstacles presented by the president on the request. Quote “his opposition to the decision” of Josué of not scheduling the assembly within the 30-day period in which this was supposed to be done.

Trade union representatives claim that the president’s attitude disobeys Fiesp’s bylaws. They also mention the fact that the new text has the support of 86 unions, more than the 1st text.

JUSTIFICATIONS

The new text presents 12 items with detailed justification for calling the meeting. That includes the appointment of advisors to the president with access to information and decision-making power. Industry directors say that these functions should be the responsibility of directors or employees of Fiesp’s technical staff.

There is also a request for justifications for the fact that Josué signed a letter in July from various institutions in defense of democracy. Only 14% of industrial unions supported him.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the letter was actually an expression of support for the former president’s candidacy Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Plateau. José Alencar Gomes da Silva, Josué’s father, was vice-president in Lula’s two terms, from 2003 to 2010. He died in 2011.

WHO IS JOSUÉ GOMES DA SILVA

Businessman at Coteminas, Josué Gomes da Silva, 59, is the son of José Alencar (1931-2011), who was Lula’s vice-president for 8 years. His candidacy to command Fiesp had the support of Paulo Skaf, who in 2021 decided not to run for a new term. He has chaired Fiesp since 2004.

Josué ran for the Senate for the MDB of Minas Gerais in 2014. He was not elected. He has been ahead of Coteminas since the end of the 1990s.

Coteminas owns brands such as Artex and Santista, and today it is the largest manufacturer of bed, table and bath items in the Americas. It has 15 factories in Brazil, 5 in the USA, one in Argentina and one in Mexico.

Born in Minas Gerais, Josué has lived in São Paulo for 35 years. He chaired Abit (Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association), of which he is currently honorary president. He was also president of Iedi (Institute of Studies for Industrial Development).