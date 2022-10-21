Presidents of 78 unions that make up the fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) delivered at 2:20 pm this Friday (21.Oct.2022) a letter to the institution in which they ask for the convening of an extraordinary meeting. There are currently 112 unions with voting rights at Fiesp. The document has 24 pages.

The president of Fiesp, Josué Gomes da Silva, needs to schedule the meeting on a date at least 10 days from this Friday (21.Oct) ​​and at most 30 days. The meeting must be scheduled 10 days in advance.

The letter says that it is necessary to discuss the dissatisfaction of union representatives. They complain that they have not been heard in decisions since Joshua has been in office, starting in January 2022.

The president of Fiesp was contacted on Wednesday (Oct 19) and on Thursday (Oct 20) to respond to complaints from union presidents. His adviser informed that he and Fiesp will not manifest.

O Power 360 heard privately from union representatives that the expectation is to remove Josué from his position in the assembly. They say they have the support of most union presidents for the removal.

If Josué is removed, the new president will be the current 1st vice president of the federation, Rafael Cervone.

COMPLAINTS AGAINST MANAGEMENT

Union presidents and Fiesp directors say they are dissatisfied with the way Josué has been running the institution. “He’s been a terrible president”, said Fiesp director Silvio Valdissera, president of the Syndinstallationwhich represents electrical, hydraulic and gas installation companies.

Valdissera said that union presidents are dissatisfied with not being heard in decisions and also because they identify management failures. “Departments are down. Josué does not know how Fiesp works”.

André Stum, also director of Fiesp, said that Josué needs to schedule the meeting.

“If he doesn’t, the unions have the power to convene and hold the assembly.,” said Stum, who is president of the siaesp (Union of the Audiovisual Industry of the State of São Paulo). He said the letter does not contain criticism of Joshua. He mentions the need to resolve federation problems in the assembly.

Valdissera said that the objective of the meeting will be the solution of the problems identified by the unions. “The Assembly we are requesting is to address the specific issue of dissatisfaction with the management of Josué”, he stated.

The application to be presented does not mention the possibility of dismissal of Joshua. The federation’s statute states that this can be discussed and decided in the assembly.

If Josué decides to resign before the assembly, he will be able to choose one of the 3 main vice presidents. But representatives of the trade union group privately told the Power 360 who will not accept it. If Josué resigns, the main position at Fiesp should go to Cervone. If you choose Dan Ioschpe (2nd Vice President) and Marcelo Campos Ometto (3rd Vice President) these names will face rejection later.

WHO IS JOSUÉ GOMES DA SILVA

Josué Gomes da Silva had the support of Paulo Skaf, who in 2021 decided not to run for a new term. He has presided over Fiesp since 2004.

Josué ran for Senate for the MDB of Minas Gerais in 2014. He was not elected. He has been in charge of Coteminas since the late 1990s.

Coteminas owns brands such as Artex and Santista, and is today the largest manufacturer of bed, table and bath items in the Americas. It has 15 factories in Brazil, 5 in the USA, one in Argentina and one in Mexico.

Born in Minas Gerais, Josué has lived in São Paulo for 35 years. He presided over Abit (Brazilian Association of Textile and Apparel Industry), of which he is currently honorary president. He was also president of Iedi (Institute of Studies for Industrial Development).