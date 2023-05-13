The parliamentarian or sector of the economy that opposes the approval of the tax reform will have to live with the awareness that it has contributed to preventing Brazil from making the transition from a middle-income country to a richer one. The statement was made to BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, by the chief economist of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Igor Rocha.

“Whoever is against the tax reform will be condemning Brazil to be a middle-income country. This has to be very clear”, said the economist on behalf of Fiesp, an entity that professes support for a reform that presupposes a quick transition to the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS), which unites the main indirect taxes of the three spheres of government : PIS, COFINS, IPI, ICMS and ISS.

+ Chile: BC maintains basic interest rate at 11.25%, in unanimous decision

A quick transition to IBS for Fiesp, according to its chief economist, would take between six and ten years. This is what the extraordinary secretary for tax reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, has been advocating. And there is, according to Rocha, an environment for this.

Fiesp also defends the collection of the tax on digital sales and suggests the creation of a management committee, made up of representatives of the public and private sectors, to avoid increases in the tax burden. In this sense, the entity suggests a maximum rate of 25% for all economic segments, without distinction.

The economist also says that it is necessary to make it clear that Fiesp is supporting a reform for the country and not for the industry, which supports a reform that follows international practices in 170 countries.

“The idea is the unification of the five taxes through simplification and, obviously, an approximation of the best international practices, which is a tax model on goods and services, which here is being presented as a Tax on Goods and Services, but which is not it is nothing more than a VAT, adopted in 170 countries”, underlined the economist.

The 25% rate, according to Rocha, was established on the premise that this is the rate that would guarantee the economy’s tax neutrality. That is, there would be no change in the load and the State would be able to operate as it already does today. This rate, according to Rocha, varies between 24 and 26%, depending on the study carried out, but most studies set a rate of 25%.

“We understand that differentiated rates may occur, although we know that the best practices, as the economy puts it, is that the more uniform this reform is, the better it will be for the isonomy of the economy and, consequently, to guarantee economic efficiency”, he said. economist.

He adds that he is aware that in real life, in the negotiation and feasibility of some sectors, flexibility may occur. But if so, ponders Rocha, any compensation for this differential cannot come from higher taxation of the industrial sector.

“We don’t want any type of exception, any different treatment. But we understand that we should not pay more if there are those with different treatment. Within isonomy we want to be within isonomy”, taxed the economist.

For Igor Rocha, the tax reform, due to its ability to simplify the system and attract investment, could increase Brazil’s potential Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by between 12% and 20% over a period of 10 to 15 years. To make this claim, he relies on calculations by researchers Edson Domingues and Débora Freire, from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

“This means that the country will become richer, household income and consumption will grow, as well as investments”, endorses Rocha.

In the most conservative hypothesis, says the economist, if the reform had already been approved 15 years ago, instead of a GDP of BRL 9.9 trillion in 2022, it would have been BRL 11.1 trillion, an increase of BRL 1.2 trillion. In terms of income, if the reform had been approved 15 years ago, today each Brazilian would have R$470 more in income per month.

For the entity, exceptions should be based on objective criteria and supported by international experience, always considering the ceiling of 25%. As for companies that are currently in the Simples Nacional regime, they may choose to remain in that system or migrate to IBS.

“The industry is firmly supporting this cause because it is good for the country and for all segments of the national economy. A new, richer and more competitive Brazil will emerge. Today, Brazilian companies waste time and resources just to take care of the tax bureaucracy, considering the preparation, declaration and payment of taxes. With the reform, there will be a drastic reduction in these costs, leaving more resources for production and innovation. The country will take a leap in quality”, argues Rocha.

Another point that Fiesp makes a point of emphasizing is that the country cannot miss this moment to approve the reform because the debate has never been so mature. For Rocha, the tax reform has now reached the same level of maturity that the Social Security reform reached shortly before being approved.