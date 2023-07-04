Estadão Contenti

07/03/2023 – 20:51

As a counterpoint to demonstrations against the tax reform, the Federation of Industries of São Paulo (Fiesp) is preparing a movement to support the proposal.

The idea arose after several representatives of the service sector sought support from the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), to postpone the vote on the proposal in the plenary of the Chamber, scheduled for this week.

Fiesp is still evaluating the best format to conduct the support movement in view of the growth of several opposition to the proposal, which grew after the governor of São Paulo opened the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the state government, to receive last Friday ( 30) the disaffected.

Among the critics, who demand more time to vote on the reform, are the leaders of Abrava (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning); Aberc (Collective Meals), Abrafesta (Parties and Events), Sescon-(Accountants), CNTUR (Tourism), FHORESP (Hospitality, Restaurants and Tourism), Cebrasse (Brazilian Services Center), Abralimp (Cleaning), Febrac (Cleanliness and Conservation), Sindeprestem (Temporary Work and Outsourced Labor), SindHosp (hospitals), Fenep (Private Schools) Sinstal (Service Providers and Installers of Pay TV Systems and Networks, Cable, MMDS, DTH and Telecommunications) and ABT (Brazilian Association of Teleservices.)

Reform negotiators in Congress assess that postponing the reform to August, after the mid-year parliamentary recess, poses a risk to the calendar for approving the text later this year, since the proposal has to go through the Senate, where it is already expected a slower process.























