From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/29/2024 – 19:11

The Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) will open registrations for another edition of the “Elas na Indústria” program. The initiative, which aims to mentor and train women seeking leadership positions or leading their own ventures in the industrial sector, has already trained more than 300 women from different states across the country. Those interested in joining the new class must register from March 8th to March 20th on the website www.fiesp.com.br.

In three editions, the program registered a 280% increase in participation. An important highlight is the increase in the representation of black and brown women, which went from 16% in the first class to 24% in the third, reinforcing the commitment to racial equity.

New class

In this edition, “Elas na Indústria” will offer more than 400 places for participants. The program, created and carried out by Fiesp's Superior Women's Council (Confem), focuses on providing free mentoring and training, creating a conducive environment for the exchange of experiences between professionals who have followed inspiring paths in their careers.

In total, participants will have six online sessions with mentors, covering fundamental aspects such as self-knowledge, identifying gaps and objectives, creating a support network and defining action plans to achieve significant results in their career or business.

To apply, you must meet the following prerequisites: