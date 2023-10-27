The entity defends a reduction in the differentiated treatment for some sectors in consumption charges

A Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) defends a reduction in the differentiated treatment for some sectors in the tax reform on consumption. The entity issued a note this Friday (27.Oct.2023) (complete – PDF – 39 kB) on the opinion presented by the senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) on Wednesday (Oct 25).

The federation states that “exaggerated exceptions affect the real performance and competence of sectors/segments” and will work for a reduction. According to Fiesp, the measure will prevent the reference rate of dual VAT (Value Added Tax) from exceeding 25%.

In the text, the entity says that fewer exceptions will prevent “sectoral inequalities that have historically burdened the industry”. The note also criticizes the creation of a differentiated rate that reduces the burden for independent professionals by 30%.

Fiesp, however, praised some changes to the text, such as the review every 5 years for different treatment of certain sectors. He said that the selective tax continues “very comprehensive”but there was an improvement in relation to what was approved in the Chamber.

“Important principles of the reform are still being preserved, for example: unification of legislation, broad tax base, broad credit, taxation at destination and relief from exports. There is also a fundamental improvement in the model proposed by PEC 45 in relation to the system currently in force”he added.

REPORT

In the opinion on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 45/2019, Eduardo Braga decided to increase the value of the FDR (Regional Development Fund) from R$40 billion to R$60 billion. The change had the approval of the Ministry of Finance and was defended by the States.

The senator also replaced the Federative Council with a management committee. States and municipalities complained about the loss of autonomy in revenue administration. Read the complete (PDF – 1 MB) of the report.

Here are the items contained in the report: