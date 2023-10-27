The entity defends a reduction in the differentiated treatment for some sectors in consumption charges
A Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) defends a reduction in the differentiated treatment for some sectors in the tax reform on consumption. The entity issued a note this Friday (27.Oct.2023) (complete – PDF – 39 kB) on the opinion presented by the senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) on Wednesday (Oct 25).
The federation states that “exaggerated exceptions affect the real performance and competence of sectors/segments” and will work for a reduction. According to Fiesp, the measure will prevent the reference rate of dual VAT (Value Added Tax) from exceeding 25%.
In the text, the entity says that fewer exceptions will prevent “sectoral inequalities that have historically burdened the industry”. The note also criticizes the creation of a differentiated rate that reduces the burden for independent professionals by 30%.
Fiesp, however, praised some changes to the text, such as the review every 5 years for different treatment of certain sectors. He said that the selective tax continues “very comprehensive”but there was an improvement in relation to what was approved in the Chamber.
“Important principles of the reform are still being preserved, for example: unification of legislation, broad tax base, broad credit, taxation at destination and relief from exports. There is also a fundamental improvement in the model proposed by PEC 45 in relation to the system currently in force”he added.
REPORT
In the opinion on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 45/2019, Eduardo Braga decided to increase the value of the FDR (Regional Development Fund) from R$40 billion to R$60 billion. The change had the approval of the Ministry of Finance and was defended by the States.
The senator also replaced the Federative Council with a management committee. States and municipalities complained about the loss of autonomy in revenue administration. Read the complete (PDF – 1 MB) of the report.
Here are the items contained in the report:
- establishes reference ceiling on the standard rate – considers the average revenue between 2012 and 2021 in relation to GDP (Gross Domestic Product);
- Create management committee – collegiate takes the place of the Federative Council. It removes the possibility of a law initiative by the body. Discussion in the committee will be carried out by an absolute majority plus representatives from States that correspond to 50% of the population, in addition to an absolute majority of municipalities;
- income insurance – rises from the 3% predicted by the Chamber to 5%;
- selective tax – focuses on the production, extraction, commercialization or import of goods and services that are harmful to health or the environment, in accordance with complementary law;
- specific regime for sectors – fuel rates will be defined by Resolution of the Federal Senate;
- differentiated rates (60% reduction) – public road and subway transport, national artistic, cultural, journalistic and audiovisual productions, sporting activities and institutional communication; food intended for human consumption, personal hygiene and cleaning products consumed by low-income families;
- intermediate tax rate (30%) – for the provision of regulated professions services;
- basic basket – eliminates taxes on food items. According to Braga, the items are from “regional and nutritional character”;
- Regional Development Fund – the surplus R$20 billion will be distributed over 10 years from 2034;
- maintains state funds until December 31, 2032;
- extend benefits for the automotive sector until the end of 2032;
- maintains decision of the Chamber on ITCMD (Tax on Causa Mortis and Donation Transmission) – the tax rate on inheritances will be progressive and defined in a complementary law.
