It is said that attempts to depose the presidency of the São Paulo federation violate its statute

Lawyers who are part of the Superior Legal Council of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) signed this Friday (20.jan.2023) a letter of support to the president of the entity, Josué Gomes da Silva.

They say that “express their concern with the attempts to depose them from the presidency of Fiesp due to futile allegations that seem to hide purposes of a mere power strugglein violation of statutory mandate”.

An assembly of trade union representatives removed him from the presidency on Monday (16.jan). But his defense said that the assembly was irregular and has no legal value.

This Friday, the Fiesp secretariat sent a letter to employees and directors stating that the federation has a new president: Elias Haddad, the oldest vice-president. Miguel Reale Júnior, Josué’s lawyer, said that the substitution is not valid.

Here is the full letter from the members of the Fiesp board:

“Mr. President:

“The signatories, who joined the Superior Legal Council of Fiesp in 2022, the first year of their mandate at the head of this Federation, identified with the Rule of Law and with Democracy, express their concern with the attempts of their deposition from the presidency of Fiesp by futile allegations that seem to hide purposes of mere dispute of power, in violation of statutory mandate. They express their support to Your Excellency, from whom they only received words, gestures and examples of faith in institutions, belief in freedom and free initiative and socially responsible action, always in defense of the interests of industry and Brazil.

“Sao Paulo, January 20, 2023.

“Alberto Zacharias Toron

“Alexandre Jobim

“Aloisio Lacerda Medeiros

“Arthur Badin

“Beatriz de Almeida

“Caius Rocha

“Celso Cintra Mori

“Cesar Asfor Rocha

“Claudia Mansani Fall of Toledo

“Clovis de Gouveia Franco

“Daniela Ribeiro Pimenta Valbão

“Daniela Teixeira

“Durval Figueira Filho

“Edgard Silveira Bueno Filho

“Eduardo Almeida

“Eduardo Carnelos

“Eduardo Carvalho Tess Filho

“Eduardo Ferrão

“Fernando Antonio Fagundes Neto

“Fernando Serec

“Flávia Rahal

“Fred Prado Lopes

“Geraldo Agosti Filho

“Heleno Taveira Torres

“Igor Mauler Santiago

“Joseph Diogo Bastos Neto

“Laura Schertel Mendes

“Leandro Chiarotino

“Leonardo de Mattos Galvao

“Luciano de Souza Godoy

“Luiz Inacio Adams

“Marcio Kayatt

“Marcos Pereira

“Maria Cecilia Pereira de Mello

“Monica Sapucaia Machado

“Napoleon Married

“Paulo Lacerda

“Paulo Henrique dos Santos Lucon

“Paulo Roberto Bornhausen

“Renato Torino

“Ricardo Tosto

“Roberta Maria Rangel

“Roberto Cury

“Roberto Ferreira de Amaral Filho

“Rui Celso Reali Fragoso

“Sergio Renault

“Sidnei Beneti Filho

“Susy Gomes Hoffmann

“Tallulah Carvalho

“Torquato Lorena Jardim

“Viviane Girardi

“Waldemar Deccache

“Walfrido Jorge Warde Junior”