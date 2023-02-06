The mandatory membership to buy tickets just doesn’t go down

“The organized groups of the Curva Fiesole communicate that they will not participate in the next away match in Turin.

We will NEVER accept the conditions imposed by those who have always represented the absolute evil of football. We will NEVER pay this insane amount to watch their dirty show. We will NEVER be willing to register on the official Juventus website, as explicitly required to purchase tickets.

We therefore invite all Viola fans to boycott the away game in Turin. The time has come to give a strong signal to the “owners” who have made this sport a business.

FOOTBALL IS FOR THE PEOPLE!”

February 6, 2023 (change February 6, 2023 | 09:56)

