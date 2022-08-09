





This Tuesday (9th) the registration process for the second semester of Fies (Student Financing Fund), a government program that finances undergraduate courses in private educational institutions, begins.

According to the Ministry of Education (MEC), students must access the website and register until August 12th and wait for analysis. The result comes out on August 16th.

To participate, the candidate must have taken the National High School Exam (Enem) as of 2010, and scored 450 points or more. In addition, the essay must have a grade above zero.

After approval, candidates can consider themselves pre-selected, as a second stage of registration will be required to fill in new information in the system through the Fies website.

If the participant is on the waiting list, it is also necessary to access the website and complete the registration for contracting the financing within three working days after the pre-selection result. The call for those who were on the waiting list can go until September.

Main dates of Fies

Registration: August 9th to 12th

Result of pre-selection and waiting list: August 16

Complementation of pre-selected entries: August 17th to 19th

Call for those shortlisted on the waiting list: August 22 to September 22







