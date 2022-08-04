A sweaty, excited Alex Jones with his eyes rolling and his voice of coffee and grit – in fact America’s most famous propagandist this week didn’t look much different from the man who for years has been spreading lie after lie through his InfoWars broadcasts and in between. sells dietary supplements, water filters and libido enhancers.

Only now Jones (48) was not in the comfortable chair of his studio, but in the dock in a courtroom in Austin, Texas. Two of the victims of his numerous campaigns have sued him for defamation and are demanding $150 million from him. The jury began deliberations on Thursday. A colossal compensation could not only shake one of the best-known far-right media outlets, but also discourage future propagators of conspiracy theories. For right-wing opinion makers, the latter is enough to argue that this trial is an attack on freedom of expression.

Staged with actors

Jesse Hesslin’s parents have sued Jones for stating on his shows for 9.5 years that they are part of a conspiracy to pass tougher gun laws. Six-year-old Jesse was one of 20 children shot and killed at their Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012, along with six other people. Through InfoWars, Jones spread the theory that “the whole thing was staged with actors,” for political reasons. So vicious and relentless were Jones’s statements that several parents of the murdered children were threatened. “I lived in hell for 9.5 years,” said Jesse’s father.

Jones founded InfoWars in 1999. In his daily the Alex Jones Show the host bellows into the microphone for hours about government conspiracies against American citizens. It’s about chemical additions to tap water that would make people and animals homosexual, about pedophile networks, about the coronavirus. And meanwhile, he touts his wares, pleading that otherwise the show will have to stop due to lack of resources. Jones says he earned in 2021 about $50 million to InfoWars.

InfoWars quickly gained audience and attention in the 2016 election cycle, when Donald Trump campaigned on similar allegations. He was regularly interviewed by Jones, sometimes repeating his claims verbatim (“Hillary should take a drug test”) at his own campaign rallies. “The most censored show in America”, is now on the banner as a banner.

The reason Jones has been banned from much of social media is that his misinformation had dangerous consequences. For example, he spread the rumor that a pedophile network including presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was meeting in the basement of a pizza parlor in Washington. It prompted a man to take a look at the pizzeria armed with a rifle. Later he would face The New York Times declaring that he got his information from Alex Jones.

Jones waged the most notorious smear campaign against the parents of Sandy Hook’s shooting. In recent years, those lies have landed him in legal trouble. Several parents have sued him for defamation. The Austin case is the first to pay damages – Jones has already been found guilty, all the jury has to do is determine the amount.

The handling of the case led to many memorable moments in the past week. For example, it turned out that Jones’ lawyers had accidentally sent the contents of his phone to the lawyers of the opposing party – who could thereby prove that Jones had lied during the interrogation.

Jones suddenly stated on the witness stand that he now “100 percent” believes that the shooting actually took place and that the parents are not hired actors, but “really exist”. Jesse’s mother spoke to him directly about this during her interrogation. “I know you believe me, and yet I’m sure that when you walk out of court, you’ll just say the same thing again.”

