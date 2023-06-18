It is still unknown how the fire started. The fire has spread to another house. These two houses are ablaze. Extinguishing is very difficult because there are solar panels on the roof. This also makes it more difficult to prevent transhipment to neighbours. The fire brigade is present in large numbers with fire extinguishers and a cherry picker.

Three of the five people who were at home when the fire broke out have been taken to hospital. This is confirmed by a spokesman for the fire service. Firefighters also rescued two dogs from an adjoining home. These residents were not at home. To free the animals from their plight, the door has been forced open.

Dozens of houses in the area have been evacuated because of the smoke that hangs throughout the neighborhood. The residents of the eight homes of the affected block may not be able to sleep in their own homes tonight. All these homes have smoke damage and/or water damage. They can go to Sporthal Bethaniën on Bethaniënstraat. The residents of the other evacuated homes will probably be able to return home later today. See also A refugee named Sean Penn

Mayor Ahmed Marcouch responded to the fire via Twitter: “Dear Arnhem, unfortunately a fierce fire in Presikhaaf. The fire brigade is there at full strength to contain fire and smoke and the victims are being cared for. If you can, stay indoors like local residents, close doors and windows against the smoke. Stay fit, together we will get through this,” he says.

