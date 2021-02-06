A large fire It broke out on Friday night and early Saturday at the Las Termas de Río Hondo international racetrack, in Santiago del Estero. The reasons are unknown, but the flames were visible hundreds of meters away and have caused serious damage.

The fire started after 23 on Friday at the Las Termas de Río Hondo international racetrack, home to several dates of the Argentine automobile calendar and the Moto GP of the Argentine Republic.

The first information shows that the fire, whose causes are unknown, would have originated in the pit area and then it spread to the VIP boxes and the sector that the press usually uses.

From outside the racetrack and hundreds of meters you could see huge flames that have caused great damage.

In the international racetrack of Las Termas de Río Hondo the Automobile Museum also works, but it is unknown until now if the fire affected it in any way.

Due to the magnitude of the fire, it was learned that fire crews from the capital of Santiago, La Banda and Clodomira are also working in the place, to put out the flames.