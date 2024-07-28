General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mali reported battles with terrorists in the north-east of the country

Units of the Armed Forces of Mali are engaged in fierce battles with terrorist groups in the northeast of the country. This is stated in a communiqué issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the country, reports TASS.

It is specified that massive strikes are being carried out on the bastion of concentration of terrorists and smugglers “of all stripes”. According to the General Staff, Malian drones successfully destroyed five terrorist targets.

To avoid casualties, the department called on civilians to leave areas where terrorists are located.

Earlier, a convoy of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” was defeated in Africa. The incident occurred in Mali near the city of Kidal. Militants from the Arab movement “Coordination of Movements of Azawad” ambushed the convoy, which, in addition to the PMC, included government troops.